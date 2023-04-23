Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on May 10th

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

DNUT stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 675,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,257,000 after buying an additional 561,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after buying an additional 83,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 71,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 424,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

