KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading 8.8% Lower This Week

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $800.75 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for approximately $8.14 or 0.00029529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

