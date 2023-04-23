Lam Research Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $33.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $33.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $33.54. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $33.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.43 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

LRCX opened at $517.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

