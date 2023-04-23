Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $161.44. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

