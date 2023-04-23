Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 345 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

