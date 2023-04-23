Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 937 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 162.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $192.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $210.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.