Larson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,353 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

BLMN opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

