Larson Financial Group LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $18.99 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

