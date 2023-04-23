Larson Financial Group LLC Has $320,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

