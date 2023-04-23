Larson Financial Group LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRO. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Frontline Stock Performance

FRO stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. Frontline plc has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 199.07%.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.



