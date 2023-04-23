Larson Financial Group LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $43.54 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,557. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

