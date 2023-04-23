Larson Financial Group LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.91% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Patriot National Bancorp Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, online national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services.

