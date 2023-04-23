Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

