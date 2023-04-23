Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 9,054.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC stock opened at $111.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.81. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

