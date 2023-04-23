Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 626.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 545.8% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $68.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.