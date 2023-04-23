Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

NYSE PNR opened at $53.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

