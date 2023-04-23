Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $203,000 in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 64,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FIDU stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $706.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.