Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $296,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.39.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $212.89 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $551.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

