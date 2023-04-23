Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.05.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

