Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $541.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $526.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $553.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.63.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

