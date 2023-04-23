Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,418 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Boot Barn stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.86. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

