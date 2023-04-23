Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108,697 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after acquiring an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,147,000 after acquiring an additional 75,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 953,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NOBL opened at $92.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average of $90.23. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
