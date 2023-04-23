Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 38,699 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of URNM stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $41.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

