Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,523,000 after purchasing an additional 59,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after acquiring an additional 243,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after acquiring an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th.

NYSE:FLO opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

