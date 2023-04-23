Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $47.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $48.68.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

