Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 35,313 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,313 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 279,688 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Featured Articles

