Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 6,256 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,102,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

KWEB stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.