Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 794 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,908,000. Q3 Asset Management raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 91,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

