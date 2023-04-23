Larson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,852 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 47.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after buying an additional 290,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,813,000 after acquiring an additional 247,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at $6,670,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at $4,391,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 69.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 152,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of MDC stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MDC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

