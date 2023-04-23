Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $48.08 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

