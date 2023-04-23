Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 291.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Leidos by 100.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 61.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Leidos by 34.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $91.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

