Lennar Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th.

Lennar has raised its dividend by an average of 110.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennar to earn $10.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Lennar Stock Down 0.6 %

LEN opened at $111.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.25. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $113.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennar will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 42.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar



Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

