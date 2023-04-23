Life Time Group (LTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Life Time Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Life Time Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Life Time Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of LTH opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -897.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. MSD Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,873,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,471,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Life Time Group by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 353,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Time Group

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

