Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.85.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Livent by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Livent has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

