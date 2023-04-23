Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $419.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $422.00 to $419.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $494.79.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of LMT opened at $482.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.02. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.