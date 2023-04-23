Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $482.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.02.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 357,442.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,785,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,784,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

