LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives $17.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LXU opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $692.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.52.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 44.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 925.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 49.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 192.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 56,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 79.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

