Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 139.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,445,000 after purchasing an additional 937,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

LUMN opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

