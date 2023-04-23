Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $21.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on LUNMF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Pareto Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut Lundin Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $811.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

