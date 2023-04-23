Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Short Interest Update

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Markforged Stock Up 12.4 %

MKFG stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Markforged has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 25.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Markforged by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,639,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after buying an additional 2,813,969 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Markforged by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 15,191,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after buying an additional 1,063,522 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Markforged by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,398,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after buying an additional 1,581,488 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Markforged by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,053,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 111,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 target price on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

