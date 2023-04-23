Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,016,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $186.17. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

