Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MMC opened at $179.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

