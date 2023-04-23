Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $404.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $354.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $386.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.66.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

