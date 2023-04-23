Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Update

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 322,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE:MTRN opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.09. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.37.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Materion will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on MTRN shares. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 477,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,198,000 after purchasing an additional 169,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,780,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,015,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 239,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,970,000 after buying an additional 65,848 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

