McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Short Interest Down 5.0% in March

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.6 days.
McCoy Global Stock Performance
Shares of MCCRF opened at $1.10 on Friday. McCoy Global has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.
McCoy Global Company Profile
