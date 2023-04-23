McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Short Interest Down 5.0% in March

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.6 days.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

Shares of MCCRF opened at $1.10 on Friday. McCoy Global has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global, Inc engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.

