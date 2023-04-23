Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

