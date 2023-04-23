Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s 4th Largest Position

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $116.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

