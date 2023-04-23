Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by ESG Planning

ESG Planning decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,819 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.7% of ESG Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ESG Planning’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MRK opened at $115.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
