MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 1,052,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $9,122,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

MFA Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

MFA Financial stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -54.69%.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.