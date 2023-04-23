MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Short Interest Up 7.4% in March

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 193,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $86.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.08). MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $189.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. Research analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,146 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Stories

